Akeredolu’s mum for burial Saturday

Dignitaries across all walks of life are expected to storm the ancient town of Owo, today, (Saturday) to join Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in the celebration of the life of his late mother, Lady Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu (JP)

The remains of the late governor’s mother who died peacefully in her sleep on September 15, 2022 at her Kopindogba residence in Ibadan, will be committed to mother-earth today in the governor’s home town, Owo.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governors, Ministers, members of the National Assembly and leaders of the APC and friends of the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, across political parties as well as members of the inner and outer Bar are all expected to grace the burial ceremony of the late mother of the governor,

The week-long burial event commenced in Owo on Wednesday with the Ajabue Traditional procession round the ancient town, where Akeredolu’s immediate younger brother, Professor Wole Akeredolu and his sibling, Femi Akeredolu led the people of Owo at the Ajabue procession.

The burial arrangements continued on Thursday with the Service of Songs which was held simultaneously at both Jacob and Grace Chapel of the All Saints’ Church, Ido- Ibadan and St. Matthias Anglican Church, Orogun, Ibadan.

Yesterday, a commendation service was held for the late Grace Akeredolu at Diocese of Ibadan (Anglican Communion), St Anne’s Church, Molete, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

It was followed by another Service of Song at St. Andrew’s Cathedral, Imola Street, Owo. The Christian Wake was held at the Jacob and Grace family residence in Oke-Ogun, Owo.

