The remains of the late Chief of Protocol to Governor Akeredolu, Tosin Ogunbodede, Esq, has arrived Owo, his hometown in order to commence preparations for his burial.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Ondo State, Donald Ojogo, made this known in a press release on Sunday.

Ojogo said the late lawyer died in a ghastly car crash after a private visit to an uncle in Ibadan who has been ill for sometime on Saturday, January 2.

“The remains of the Chief of Protocol will arrive Owo Local Government Area, his hometown today.

“This is necessary in order to commence preparations for his burial without further delay.

“Ogunbodede discharged his assigned duties with utmost attention and responsibility. Until his untimely death, he had been a very loyal political lieutenant of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN over the years.

“For Governor Akeredolu, this is a personal loss. It becomes more emotional when it’s recalled that the loyal and dedicated Tosin stopped by at the Governor’s Law Hub, Ibadan, to greet his Principal while returning to Akure from his uncle’s residence.

“Even with a heavy heart, Governor Akeredolu enjoins all to take solace in the fact of God’s infallibility-He Giveth and Taketh. This is just as he expresses the heartfelt condolence of his immediate family, Government and the good people of Ondo State to the wife, children as well as the family of his late CoP.

“The Ondo State Government shall unveil burial plans after due consultations with the family of the deceased,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded More Infections, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Last week, the country’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another significant increase. Nigeria recorded 5,571 fresh COVID-19 infections which is now the highest weekly cases the country has ever recorded, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Akeredolu’s Chief of Protocol’s body arrives Owo for burial

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

Akeredolu’s Chief of Protocol’s body arrives Owo for burial