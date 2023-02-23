Hakeem Gbadamosi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo state on Thursday, described the address of the governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu, to the people of the state, as an end-of-the-road signpost for the APC and its candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

Speaking through the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Kennedy Peretei, in a statement, the party said the ruling party is preparing for its imminent defeat in the forthcoming Presidential election.

The party advised the APC not to lay the blames of its failure and the suffering inflicted on the Nigerian people to the recently ill-timed policy but said the party had failed before the introduction of the new naira notes.

The statement read: “This morning, Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, delivered an address that fell far below the expectations of Ondo state residents.

“The Governor laid the blames of the present sufferings and agonies of the people squarely on the feet of his party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

“How he turned round almost immediately, to plead for the same party that drew a dagger on the heart of the people”, is the biggest surprise.

“Mr. Akeredolu, a governor elected on the platform of APC, vilified President Muhammadu Buhari for policies designed to precipitate a national crisis, and their party’s failure, and by implication the failure of their presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“Akeredolu joins the league of APC Governors and Ministers that have openly declared that, the Buhari APC government has achieved nothing in 8 years.

“The empty broadcast, full of lamentations, failed in his attempt to dissociate APC candidates from the present gloom into which APC has sunk Nigeria.

“From the confessions of APC key players, it is clear that, a vote for any APC candidate in the forthcoming elections is a continuation of the present situation.





“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo state wishes to urge our people to disregard the address as it did not provide the slightest of succour like some other States do, but merely added salt to injury.

“The affliction called APC shall not rise again in our land. The final burial rites will be performed in the next two days.”