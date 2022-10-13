Akeredolu warns Ondo traditional rulers against unauthorised expansion of territory

By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has warned against unauthorised expansion of territory by any traditional ruler in the state, saying such action will not be tolerated by the state government in order to avoid crisis and disruption of peace in the state.

Akeredolu gave the warning at the official presentation of Staff of Office to Oba Aderemi Ilesanmi Ogidan, the Alase of Ase Akoko, in Akoko Northwest local government area of the state.

The governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Akogun Akinwunmi Sowore, warned traditional rulers not to extend their territory to other areas outside their domain, saying the government will not tolerate anything that will jeopardise the existing peace in the state.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to making life more meaningful and worthwhile for the people of the State, by providing basic social amenities in line with its REDEEMED Agenda.

He sought the support of the traditional rulers in tackling insecurity in their domains, noting that insecurity has become a menace in the country, noting that tackling insecurity is a task that cannot be left in the hands of the government alone, as no government can single-handedly and effectively tackle it.

The governor congratulated Oba Aderemi Ogidan and the Eja ruling house that produced him, saying his selection and installation followed due process as the government has always and will always maintain neutrality in the selection of Obas, as this task has been left in the hands of the communities.

While admonishing the monarch to be a father to all in his domain, the Governor also pleaded with the people to accord him the needed support and cooperation to succeed.

The commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Sowore who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Dele Adesanmi, appreciated the governor for keeping to his words of installing traditional rulers in communities with vacant stools if they can put aside acrimony and self-interest.

He appealed to communities with vacant stools, to take advantage of the existing political will to fill their stools.

In his response, the New Alase, Oba Aderemi Ogidan thanked God, the Kingmakers, the people of Ase and the Government, both at the State and Local, for making his dream of becoming a king, a reality.

He pledged his unalloyed support for government programmes as well as the progress and peace of Ase.

Earlier in his Welcome Address, the Chairman Akoko North West Local Government, Elder Samson Ayodele Akande said the Oba enjoyed support from all quarters, so he should justify the confidence reposed in him by Ase community, the Local and State Government.

Akande pledged the commitment of the Government to providing conducive and peaceful environment for the people, as any community devoid of these, cannot witness any meaningful development.

He appealed to all residents to cooperate with Security Agencies by reporting any strange or Criminal elements.


