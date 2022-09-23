Akeredolu vows to arm Amotekun, fumes over Katsina arming its security outfit

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state on Wednesday declared that his government is set to acquire arms to protect the people of the state under the doctrine of necessity to fulfil its legal, constitutional and moral duty to the citizens of the state.

This is just as the Ondo State governor condemned the Federal Government over granting of approval to bear arms to the Katsina State security outfit, despite denying such opportunity to the state security outfit across the country from carrying sophisticated weapons to protect the people.

Akeredolu while condemning the approval, in a statement personally signed by him, said the development is an indication that the Federal Government is pursuing one country, two systems solution to the national question, saying what is sauce for the goose, is sauce for the gander.

He queried that if the katsina security outfit is allowed to carry or bear arms to protect its people, why won’t the Amotekun in the Southwest region should not be allowed to carry sophisticated weapons to protect the people like its counterparts in Katsina state.

“The video making the rounds showing the equivalent of the Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun Corps) in Katsina, obtaining the approval of the Federal Government to bear arms is fraught with great dangers.

“Denying Amotekun the urgently needed rights, to legitimately bear arms is a repudiation of the basis of true federalism which we have been clamouring for.

“That Katsina was able to arm its state security force, with the display of AK47 means we are pursuing one country, two systems solution to the national question.”

Akeredolu stated further that “If the katsina situation conferring advantages on some, in the face of commonly faced existential threats, it means that our unitary policing system, which has failed, is a deliberate method of subjugation which must be challenged.

“The Independence agreement was based on a democratic arrangement to have a federal state and devolved internal security mechanics. We must go back to that agreement.

“Denying Amotekun the right to bear arms exposes the Southwest to life-threatening marauders and organized crime. It is also deliberate destruction of our agricultural sector. It is an existential threat.

“We want to reiterate, that what is sauce for the goose, is sauce for the gander. Ondo State government under the doctrine of necessity have decided to fulfil its legal, constitutional and moral duty to the citizens of the State, by acquiring arms to protect them.

“This is more so, given that the bandits have unchecked access to sophisticated weapons.

“The State government cannot look on while its citizens are being terrorized and murdered with impunity. We will defend our people”

