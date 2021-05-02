Akeredolu unveils agenda to achieve SDG in Ondo

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Sunday said his administration will continue to improve on the eight-point agenda to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) across all sectors of the state.

Akeredolu, who stated this during a one-day policy induction for top government functionaries held at the Public Service Training Institute (PSTI), Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, said the training became necessary to hit the ground running in his second term in order to effectively bring onboard all his appointees and other top government functionaries.

The workshop which was anchored by the Transition Strategy and Implementation Committee was designed to acquaint participants with the 8-point REDEEMED Agenda and how best to connect its sectoral implementation with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to Akeredolu, his administration’s 8-point development agenda, christened: REDEEMED, will be pursued with utmost sense of urgency to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the state.

In a 15-point communique jointly signed by the Head of the Transition Strategy and Implementation Committee, Mr Dare Aragbaiye and the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, they agreed on one concept administration to actualize the REDEEMED agenda.

The communique read “Culture of performance management stressing customer-centred orientation, responsiveness and feedbacks to be entrenched. Ministry, Department and Agencies (MDA’s) mandates and functions to be streamlined to avoid duplications and leakages.

“Cross-sectoral synergy amongst MDAs to be enhanced; diaspora benefits in grants, investments, knowledge and skills to be more deliberately accessed.

“MDAs to upscale their revenue-generating activities to shore up dwindling statutory federal allocations. Government must seek out and tap into financial or development opportunities available at the federal level.

“Government could deploy some percentage of existing taxes and levies to fund some special and sensitive programmes like the Amotekun security initiative,”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Dino Melaye’s Revelation: How I Was Scammed To Support Buhari, Join APC In 2015

Senator Dino Melaye, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), represented Kogi West senatorial district in the Eighth Assembly and until last November, in the 9th National Assembly speaks in this exclusive interview on the leadership of the National Assembly under Senator Ahmad Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila, review of the Nigerian Constitution, how he was scammed to support Buhari in 2015 and why President Muhammadu Buhari will never agree to a workable constitution for the country… | Akeredolu unveils agenda to achieve SDG in Ondo | Akeredolu unveils agenda to achieve SDG in Ondo