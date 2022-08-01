Akeredolu slams critics over health policy

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Monday, slammed critics over the level of the health sector in the state, saying his administration is on course to revamp the health sector.

The governor while speaking through his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Mr Richard Olatunde, told the critics to move round the state to assess the level of infrastructural development across the state, especially in the health sector.

Akeredolu who explained that the health sector is in shambles and state of disrepair when his administration took over stated that majority of existing health facilities in the state were in bad state, while new policies had been introduced by his government.

In the statement by Olatunde, Akeredolu said: “When this administration came on board in 2017, the maternal and child care services at the two Mother and Child hospitals in Akure and Ondo town were already suspended on account of backlog of debts already incurred on consumables, most significantly on drugs.

“Imbued with inexorable determination and commitment to develop the state health sector and revive the dying Mother and Child hospitals, Governor Akeredolu expanded the special health facilities to the other two senatorial districts in the state since the two earlier established by the previous administration were concentrated in the Central Senatorial District.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“On the 6th of February, 2018, Governor Akeredolu signed into Law the bill establishing the Ondo State Contributory Health Commission (ODCHC) and the Ondo State Contributory Health Scheme (ODCHS). The ODCHC has five bespoke health insurance products for all strata of the teeming population of Ondo state under the ODCHS cover, including the Abiyamo Maternal & Child Health Insurance Scheme (AMCHIS).

“The Abiyamo Maternal & Child Health Insurance Scheme (AMCHIS) is a State Equity Scheme for two sets of Vulnerables – Pregnant women and Under-5 children. This program is fully funded by the State Government.

“Governor Akeredolu launched this scheme on the 3rd of December, 2019. Since the inception of the scheme, it has made provision of maternal and child care free and sustainable. It gives access to Antenatal care, delivery (including Caesarean section), post-natal care for the mother (up to 6 weeks after delivery), neonatal care (first 30 days of baby’s life) and treatment of common illnesses in children till they attain the age of five years. Beneficiaries do not pay for services.

“The pre-qualification criterion to enjoy this scheme is the Kaadi Igbeayo (Ondo State Residency Card), which is issued to residents of Ondo State by the State Information Technology Agency (SITA). Governor Akeredolu has also ensured that the card is issued at NO COST to pregnant women willing to become AMCHIS beneficiaries.

“It should also be known that the premium for AMCHIS is solely paid by the Ondo State Government and there is a state budgetary line yearly to this effect. Till date, AMCHIS has recorded over 22,500 beneficiaries (pregnant women and children below five years of age).

“There are seven AMCHIS providers spread across the three Senatorial Districts of the state namely: Mother & Child Hospital, Akure (Central Senatorial district); UNIMEDTH (Laje, Ondo & Akure complexes) – (Central Senatorial district); General Hospital, Owo (Northern Senatorial district); State Specialist Hospital, Ikare-Akoko (Northern Senatorial district); General Hospital, Ore (Southern Senatorial district); State Specialist Hospital, Okitipupa (Southern Senatorial district); and General Hospital, Igbokoda (Southern Senatorial district).

“Since this scheme was launched on the 3rd of December, 2019, a total number of 24,678 including Pregnant Women and Children under 5 have benefited till date. At the Mother and Child Hospital, Akure alone, over 4,842 total number of Pregnant Women have accessed Ante-Natal Care till date with 3,432 total deliveries.





Akeredolu said aside service delivery, his administration has also embarked on Structural Expansion at the Mother and Child hospital in Akure with the construction of General Out-patients Department (GOPD) which is near completion.

“As part of his determination to provide first-class health facilities for the people of the state, Akeredolu took another giant leap with the ongoing construction of a modern world-class 250-bed University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital complexes in Akure and Ondo town respectively. This is aside the regular provision of medical equipment at the teaching hospital and Mother and Child hospitals.

“Since the inception of his administration till date, Governor Akeredolu has recruited over 425 health workers including Consultants, Nursing officers, Staff Nurses/Midwives, Medical doctors, Pharmacists, Radiographers among others.

“The State Primary Healthcare Development Agency has equally recruited 804 health personnel. The UNIMEDTH wasn’t left out. Over 400 medical personnel have so far been recruited. At the Mother and Child hospital in Akure, there are 434 health workers presently working at the facility.

“The puerile submission that majority of medical doctors in the state have tendered their resignation letters due to a supposed hardship from the Akeredolu’s government is not only wicked but laughable.

“Brain drain of nurses and doctors is a national calamity occasioned by the massive recruitment of health workers by developed countries whose health sectors have depleted in personnel due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Doctors and nurses in Nigeria are daily applying for jobs abroad, obviously in search of greener pasture, especially with the rising exchange rate.”

Osun Husband Killer Commits Suicide

Akeredolu slams critics over health policy

Essential Documents You Need When Applying To Study Abroad On Scholarship

Akeredolu slams critics over health policy

Akeredolu slams critics over health policy