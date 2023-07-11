Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has written to the State House of Assembly requesting an extension to his 21-day medical leave.

The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Olamide Oladiji, received the letter and acknowledged that the request was well within the legal provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The request for the extension follows the instructions of the governor’s doctor to take adequate rest after recovering from his illness.

According to the letter, Akeredolu’s deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, would continue to act as governor until there was a written declaration to the contrary.

Recall that Akeredolu had written to the State House of Assembly on June 5, 2023, that he desires to proceed on 21-day medical leave with immediate effects.

The State House Assembly approved he was due to return by July 6. 2023.

