Akeredolu, Sagay’s call for Emefiele’s resignation double standard ― Youth groups

Youth groups under the aegis of the Nigerian Ethnic Youths Leaders Council (NEYLC) have accused the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof Itse Sagay, of double standards in their calls to sack the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over his perceived presidential ambition.

Following the collection of the All Progressives Congress (APC) expression of interest and nomination forms for the apex bank’s chief to contest the presidential ticket of the party, both the Ondo Governor and the former University don had called for his removal from office.

But in a reaction to the call, the youth group wondered why they would call for Emefiele’s sacking while overlooking the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) and former Minister of Agriculture, Dr Akiwunmi Adesina, who also had the forms picked for him.

According to them, this smacked of double standards.

The NEYLC, which is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youths Movement (ACYM), Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Movement, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youths, described both Akeredolu and Sagay as ethnic jingoists.

Their position was contained in a statement by the President of Arewa Consultative Youth Movement Kabiru Yusuf, which read: “We have read about the diatribes unleashed by Akeredolu and Sagay on Emefiele over the form he did not purchase by himself but was bought by three groups.

“Similar scenario has played out with groups buying the form for Akinwunmi Adesina.

“We have waited with rapt attention for these individuals to also attack Adesina the way they did for Emefiele but we have not yet heard from them.

“This situation clearly exposed Akeredolu for who they are: tribal commentators.

“Thu have since gone into mute mode possibly because a Yoruba man is involved in this case.

“We, therefore, call on them to put off their tribal toga and approach issues with objectivity. They should stop distracting Emefiele who is committed to repositioning the nation’s economy.”

Meanwhile, the Emefiele Support Group (ESG) has also faulted Akeredolu, Sagay and Omowole Sowore for remaining silent on Adesina’s issue.

In a statement issued by its Director of Communications, Ms Benigma Ejimba, at the weekend, it said: “You asked the CBN Governor to resign but kept mute on Adesina, ADB President. How do we describe this if not being tribal?”

