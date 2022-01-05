Akeredolu raises alarm over withdrawal of soldiers from Ondo prisons, says could cause jailbreaks

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has raised an alarm over the withdrawal of men of the Nigerian Army from various prisons across the state, alleging that the move could cause jailbreaks.

The governor, who expressed worries over the development, condemned the withdrawal of soldiers and queried the rationale behind their withdrawal.

The governor said this in Akure, the state capital, after receiving briefing from the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Oyeyemi Oyediran, adding that the action could cause jailbreaks in the state’s prisons.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Richard Olatunde, Akeredolu said the alarm became necessary to alert the member of the public and the Federal Government on the development.

The statement read: “Last night, Governor Akeredolu received reports from the Commissioner of Police in the state that soldiers attached to the correctional centres in the state have all been withdrawn.

“This development came as a surprise, considering the fact that both the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Correctional Centres belong to the Federal Government.

“The governor was more bothered about the overflow effect of the soldiers withdrawal on the security situation in the state. Moreso, that such action could easily encourage jailbreaks across the state.

“It is, however, pertinent to alert members of the public and the Federal Government of this unwholesome situation. Findings into the remote cause of this action have only revealed that it was an order from above without corresponding details.

“The situation notwithstanding, proactive efforts have been made to secure these centres so as not to allow premeditated jailbreaks as whoever gave order to withdraw those soldiers was in the process of encouraging such.”

Akeredolu, who met with other security heads in the state, particularly the police, charged them to take over their responsibility of internal security in the state.

“While we believe that the Federal Government has a duty to protect the prisons, we are more concerned about the security of our people across the state. A jailbreak will not only threaten the peaceful atmosphere we are enjoying in the state, it will also pose serious danger to our people.

“Akeredolu has met with the security heads and the police have since last night taken up their responsibility of internal security by deploying armed policemen to these correctional centrse.

“Similarly, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) whose main assignment is to secure Federal Government facilities, has also deployed armed officers to the correctional facilities.

“Governor Akeredolu has also directed the deployment of men of the state security network (Amotekun) to complement the police and the NSCDC.

“This is to ensure that any premeditated action is tamed and resisted with commensurate force,” the statement added.