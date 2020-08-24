Akeredolu promises to take dividend of democracy to rural communities

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State says he is truly committed to delivering the dividend of democracy to every nook and cranny of the state, especially the rural communities.

Akeredolu said this on Monday in Akure while swearing-in the newly elected chairmen of the 18 local government areas of the state.

According to him, the populace has played its part by voting for their respective leaders, hence the need to also ensure they reaped the dividend of democracy.

He commended the state Independent Electoral Commission for the hitch-free and successful council poll on Saturday.

The governor Akeredolu said that in spite of the paucity of funds, the exercise was commendable.

He charged the chairmen to work hand in hand with the state government to ensure that the people at the grassroots benefitted from the present administration at both levels.

Responding on behalf of his counterparts, Alex Oladimeji, the Chairman, Ifedore Local Government Area, thanked gov Akeredolu and electorate for the trust reposed in them.

Oladimeji pledged the readiness of the chairmen to cooperate with the state government in order to achieve meaningful development across the state.

He also appealed to the governor to always come to their aid in the execution of projects in their respective areas.

“Don’t leave us alone at the local government. Please support us in our development projects,” Oladimeji said.

(NAN)

