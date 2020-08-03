Akeredolu pays Ondo workers’ N3.1bn outstanding allowances

The Ondo State government, on Monday, said about N3.2billion has been spent to offset outstanding allowances, hazard bonuses for health and medical workers in the state.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, who stated this said the payment was made during the last Sallah festival.

According to him, the state government also cleared the hazard bonuses for health and medical workers in the state.

He explained that the state government and the leadership of the workers in the state have agreed on the payment of the outstanding allowances during a meeting last month

He disclosed that the governor approved the payment of all outstanding allowances last week, sequel to the conclusion of the series of meetings brokered by the Head of Service, Mr Dare Aragbaiye.

He said: “Part of the resolution was that the July allocation from the Federation Account should be used to offset these allowances.

“Some of the already cleared outstanding allowances include; deductions, leave bonuses as well as pensions.

Giving the breakdown of the N3.1billion payment, Ojogo said: “deduction to Core Civil servant February 2020 is N422.3m, TESCOM deduction for February 2020 IS N176.4m while the deduction for Core Civil servant in March 2020 is N426,6m and TESCOM deduction in March 2020 is N143,29m”

He explained further that “deduction for core Civil servant in April.2020 is N428,48m, while TESCOM deductions for April 2020 is N143,10m, leave bonus for 2018 for the core Civil Servant GL7 above is N366,198m, while leave bonus for the year 2018 foe TESCOM GL7 above N607,48m

“Leave bonus for 2018 GL 7 above is N61,483,24m, and the leave bonus for 2019 Core Civil Servant GL 1-6 N24,715m, while leave bonus for 2019 for TESCOM officials from GL 1-6, amounted to N16,30m and leave bonus for 2019 GL 1-6 and others is N11,9m.”

