Ekiti Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has declared three days of mourning for Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, the late Governor of Ondo State who passed on December 27th.

Akeredolu was until his death the Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum and South West Governors Forum.

Governor Oyebanji, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode on Friday, declared the three-day state mourning.

All flags at public buildings across the state are to be flown half-mast for the three days of mourning, which commenced on Friday.

Meanwhile, Governor Oyebanji, who had earlier conveyed his condolences to the Government and people of Ondo State, paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Akeredolu at their Ibadan residence on Friday.

