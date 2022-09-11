Akeredolu, most qualified to head South-West Tinubu/Shettima campaign committee ― Adekanmbi

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign committee, Mr Femi Adekanmbi, on Sunday, urged the party to pick the Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, as the Director-General of its 2023 Presidential Campaign in the South-West.

Adekanmbi, a former Commissioner for Tourism in Ondo State, stated this while speaking with newsmen in Akure, said with the confidence the people of the region repose in Akeredolu, it will ensure victory for the party and its presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Adekanmbi said Akeredolu remains the most qualified governor from the South-West to head the Bola Ahmed/Kashim Shettima Presidential Campaign committee in the zone,

and expressed confidence that the zone will deliver massive votes for Bola Ahmed/ Kashim Shettima.

He expressed confidence that if Akeredolu has been pencilled down as the head of the Presidential Campaign in the zone, he maintained that he will lead the party to victory in the zone.

According to Adekanmbi, Akeredolu, being the Chairman of APC South West Governors’ Forum, is the most competent and fit to lead the campaign of the APC presidential candidate and his vice, stressing that he is resourceful, ingenious and practical politician and a leader with the knack for getting results where others cannot succeed.

He said: “I can tell you that Akeredolu is the most qualified, apart from the fact that he is the Chairman of APC Governors’ Forum.

“Don’t forget the fact that he has been performing excellently well in that aspect, he championed the call for Southern presidency.

“If Aketi contests any election in the South-West today, he would win resoundingly. They see him as a man who is fearless, brave and courageous Yoruba man after Baba Obasanjo and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“Majority of us in the Yoruba land believe that he’s in the best position to lead the race, to champion the course.

“Let me tell you that he’s going to succeed in it and he’s going to come out victorious in all the six states and it is a pride for us in Ondo state to have him as the head of the campaign committee.





“I want to appeal to all of us in the state, irrespective of our political parties to join hands with him in ensuring that he comes out victorious.

“He deserves to be the president of this country but he didn’t move towards that path but now that we have a gigantic project before him, we have no choice than letting him lead.

While speaking on the need for various support groups to come together, Adekanbi said the merger will boost the campaign efforts of the Presidential candidate and his running mate.

“There is a Yoruba proverb that says when something is good, you see many people eyeing it.

“We welcome all the support group, we are happy to have a lot of support groups, most especially, we noticed in Ondo State that there was a collapse of 40 support groups and they came up with Ondo State Coalition for Tinubu.”

The APC Chieftain insisted that the chances of the APC presidential candidate winning the 2023 presidential election were very high, stressing that the party is in charge of 22 states of the federation and has the majority in the National and State Houses of Assembly.

It will be recalled that the ruling party had created Zonal Directorates for the six geopolitical zones, each of the six zonal directorates, it was learnt, would be headed by a serving governor.

Multiple sources confirmed to Journalists in Akure that barring any unforeseen circumstances, governor Akeredolu will oversee the Bola Ahmed/ Kashim Shettima Presidential Campaign in the South-West.

