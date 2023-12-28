Oyo Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde has declared three days of mourning for the late Ondo Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

This is just as he ordered that all flags at public offices in the state be flown at half-mast for three days.

The governor’s directive was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media), Mr Sulaimon Olarenwaju, made available on Thursday.

Makinde’s orders came hours after he, alongside the chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Governor Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman, visited the Ibadan home of the late Ondo State governor.

Recall the Ondo State Government had earlier declared a three-day period of mourning in honour of the deceased who died in the early hours of Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

This was announced in a statement on Wednesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan.

