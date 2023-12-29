A former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the House of Representatives in Ondo state, Hon. Dare Aliu, has described the late governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu, as a beacon of hope who consistently championed justice and upliftment of citizens.

Aloud who said the late governor was a brave man who always who always fight for a just cause, has contributed his quota to the development of the State and the country at large.

Aliu, who stated this in a statement signed by him, while commiserating with the people of the state and the country over the sudden death of Akeredolu, said the late governor would greatly be missed.

The former Chairman of Ondo State Signage and Advertisement Agency said “Today, we mourn the loss of a remarkable leader, his dedication to the people of Ondo State was unwavering, and his impact will be felt for generations to come, as he was a beacon of hope and a symbol of resilience, who led with integrity and a deep sense of duty”

He, however, called for support for the new governor in the saddle and charged the people of the state to remain calm and with the hope of better years ahead.

Aliu who noted the recent power tussle and political crisis in the state that had been resolved, almost tore the state apart saying it renders governance grounded for months in the state.

He appealed to the people of Ondo State, to support the new government, under the leadership of the new Governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, as he strives to attract good things to the state, which will in turn improve the socioeconomic status of our people.

He said, “In the spirit of unity, let us forge a path towards peace, sustainable growth, and inclusive development.”

Aliu also called on political gladiators and other stakeholders in the state to work together across party lines, to create a society that thrives on collaboration, embraces diversity, and ensures the well-being of every citizen.

He said, “together, we can build a solid foundation for a brighter and more harmonious future for Ondo State.”

”It’s imperative for our state to prioritize growth beyond political boundaries. Let us unite in our shared commitment to progress, transcending partisan lines, for the collective well-being of our citizens.

“Together, we can build a stronger, more prosperous future for all and sundry in Ondo State.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE