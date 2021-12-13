Akeredolu inaugurates commissioners, special advisers, son as DG PPIMU

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Monday, inaugurated 14 new commissioners, seven special advisers and his son, Babajide, as the Director-General, Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU) in the state, charging them to resist any attempts that can make them act disgracefully.

The governor who urged the new commissioners to be focused on the welfare of the people and be prepared to offer service said there will be no excuse for dereliction.

He said: “The people of the state expect quality service from the newly sworn-in members of the State Executive Council. There have been reasons for some people to doubt even the noblest intentions of governments, at all levels.

“This state is, simply put, not in a position to accommodate frivolities and inanities. We do not enjoy the luxury of time and resources to tolerate any acts which stand at variance with the expectations of our people”

Explaining the motives behind the creation of the office of the Director-General of PPIMU, Akeredolu said: the need to recalibrate our development agenda has given rise to the establishment of the Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU). This will assist us in ensuring value for all resources being deployed by our government.

“The PPIMU has been charged with a number of mandates, some of which are as follows: to design and implement project management, implementation, monitoring and evaluation platform for the office of the governor to coordinate, monitor and evaluate the execution of the Ondo State 8-point agenda, state development plan and its approved programmes and projects.

“To enhance coordination and cohesion amongst government departments and agencies and to provide support to MDAs on the implementation of the agenda of the Government of Ondo State and to engender collaboration within focal MDAs in the implementation of the Ondo State Strategic Agenda, among others.”

According to Akeredolu, his administration is committed to the welfare of the people of the state, adding that the state has been experiencing rapid developing infrastructural facilities to cater for the people of the state.

“As this government proceeds on the political journey towards the fulfilment of its pledges to the people of the State, we are determined to remain focused and resolute on the chosen path.

“The reason for our decision is embedded in the several miles left uncovered due to circumstances beyond our control.

“We shall abridge the gap of noticeable deficiency as much as possible before we anchor this current sail. Consequently, this is not the time for learners. We shall demand service from all those who have offered themselves for it.

Akeredolu appreciated the administrative heads of Ministries, departments and agencies who have been holding fort in the past few months, seeking their support for the new commissioners.

He said “It is my fervent hope that the same support will be extended to the new political heads just sworn-in. As career public officers, it is expected that you will continue to be in charge as administrative heads. You are to advise the political heads of your respective establishments as appropriate.

“On no account must you bend the regulations and rules to satisfy whimsies. Resist attempts that will make you act disgracefully. There will be no excuse for dereliction.

“May I also admonish the new Commissioners, Special Advisers, Director General of PPIMU and indeed all political appointees of this Administration to show quality leadership.”

Speaking on behalf of the new commissioners, Mr Agagu, assured the governor and the People of the state that the commissioners would give their best to ensure development in the state.

