Akeredolu inaugurates Akindayomi/Adeboye intensive care centre in Ondo

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Thursday, commissioned the Akindayomi-Adeboye Intensive Care Centre built by His Love Foundation of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

The Centre was donated by the Church to the University of Medical Science Teaching Hospital, Ondo in Ondo West Local Government Area of the state as part of its Christian Social Responsibility (CSR).

Akeredolu while speaking during the commissioning of the project, said the intensive care centre will prevent many avoidable deaths while it will also bring healthcare closer to the people.

Emphasizing that quality medical equipment have always been a fundamental part of modern healthcare delivery, Akeredolu commended the General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor E.A Adeboye, for the innovation which he said will address some of the direst health needs of the state.

Akeredolu said “The effort of the government is not enough to bridge this yawning gap. Innovations such as the one by Baba Adeboye is highly commendable. I want to commend the entire leadership of the RCCG for seeing this as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“This indeed is a welcome development in addressing some of our direst health needs. I am reliably informed that Baba Adeboye through His Love Foundation has assisted states like Lagos, Ogun, Oyo and Plateau. We are glad that God has been using you to touch thousands of lives in various ways across the world.”

Akeredolu said his administration has continued to proffer solutions to the socio-economic and healthcare challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said his administration is making the promotion of quality health, treatment of injuries and diseases and wellbeing of its citizens a major priority.

The Governor said: “We have received and given over 36,000 first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to our citizens, including frontline health workers, elderly above 60 years and various highly vulnerable groups.

“Again, we have built and equipped four isolation centres with two in the central senatorial district located in Akure and Ondo and one in each of the other two senatorial districts. These are to aid our responses to those who require hospital and critical care, especially those suffering from all forms of infectious diseases.”

The General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, said the Akindayomi-Adeboye Intensive Care Centre is named after the Church’s founder and its current General Overseer.

The General Overseer, who was represented by Pastor Joseph Olayemi, said the facility is in honour of the founder and pioneer General Overseer of the church, late Pastor Josiah Akindayomi, for his dedication to the service of God and man.

In his address of welcome, the Intercontinental Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God and Coordinator of the Project, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, said the project is part of the Christian Social Responsibility of the RCCG and undertaken by His Love Foundation which is the global charity arm of the Church.

Iluyomade said the health centre has four units which are the intensive care unit (ICU), kidney dialysis unit, cardiac diagnostic unit and X-ray unit.

