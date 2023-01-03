Akeredolu flags off distribution of farm inputs to flood victims in Ondo

As part efforts to encourage and boost food security in the state, the Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has flagged off the distribution of farm inputs to the farmers affected by flood in the state.

Speaking while flagging off the distribution on Thursday in Akure, the Ondo state capital, Akeredolu said the distribution of the farm inputs was to encourage the food security and employment generation.

The governor, who was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Agriculture and Forestry, Olayato Aribo, said “about 50 graduate incubatees who were victims of flood disaster would be supported to mitigate their losses.

“IFAD has provided 5000 day old chicks, 280 bags of broiler starter, 280 bags of fish feeds of various sizes and 84 bags of NPK 15:15:15 fertilizer for distribution to the affected beneficiaries.

“All these are to ensure that the affected beneficiaries do not lose interest in their various chosen enterprises and also to encourage food security and employment generation. Ondo State government sincerely appreciates IFAD/LIFE-ND.”

He implored all the beneficiaries of the palliative to make judicious use of the inputs so that the effort of the donor agency would be handsomely rewarded.

The coordinator, IFAD/LIFE-ND Project in Ondo State, Olawale Ademola, while speaking, said the essence of the farm inputs distribution was to give succour to the victims of flood across the state in order for them not to lose interest in their various enterprises.

Ademola said, “IFAD/LIFE-ND Project decided to procure the inputs through the project named Livelihood Improvement Enterprises in the Niger Delta to support, the flood victims in the state. We need to give them the support, the palliative so that they will have interest to continue farming.”

He urged the beneficiaries to use the farm inputs genuinely for the development of agriculture in the state.

Also speaking, the Technical Assistant to the National Project Coordinator, LIFE-ND Project, Bunmi Ogunleye, said the essence of the event was to ensure that inputs and palliatives that were bought to support the flood victims are properly giving to the affected beneficiaries in Ondo state.





“With these inputs we are giving them, they will be able to sustain their businesses and no less than 50 people benefited from the palliatives,” he said.

Ogunleye, however, advised the beneficiaries to ensure that they make use of the farm inputs genuinely.

One of the beneficiaries, Samuel Tinubu, commended the IFAD/LIFE-ND Project for the gesture and promised on behalf of his co-beneficiaries that they will make use of the inputs very well.

