Akeredolu flags off distribution of farm inputs to flood victims in Ondo

Agriculture
By Hakeem  Gbadamosi | Akure
Akeredolu Ondo set to build Diaspora Estate to boost development, house ownership, Akeredolu bags security award of excellence, good governance, Ondo govt restricts operation time for motorcyclists, night clubs, use of tinted glasses, Akeredolu most qualified, Akeredolu welcomes release of abducted Craneburg Construction Company expatriate, sports sector professionally, Akeredolu, , Destination Ondo set, Akeredolu urges Christians,OAUSTECH was a museum of abandoned projects before our intervention, NDLEA honours Akeredolu, Amotekun boss over support in fight against drug abuse, trafficking, Sacrifices of military personnel, zenith of patriotism, Ondo Anti-corruption Bill: PDP, State govt trade words, reinforcement of research efforts, Akeredolu inaugurates cocoa factory, Ondo PDP berates Akeredolu for neglecting judicial workers, Ondo govt raises alarm over plot to blackmail Akeredolu, family, You are a catalyst, Akeredolu replies Ondo CJ , correct misconception on Cannabis, 100 days: Akeredolu designs special package for elderly, widow, DAWN Commission backs Akeredolu, Akindayomi/Adeboye intensive care centre, security, state, Akeredolu 16.75KM Akure-Idanre road, Akeredolu constitutes committee, Akeredolu pardons 11 prisoners, Akeredolu salutes Gen Bajowa, Akeredolu presents N159bn, suit against Akeredolu, APC, Akeredolu's victory, Gombe governor congratulates Akeredolu, Voting commences in Akeredolu's polling, Buhari, Ondo Decides, Nothing can stop Akeredolu, Lagos APC
Akeredolu

As part efforts to encourage and boost food security in the state, the Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has flagged off the distribution of farm inputs to the farmers affected by flood in the state.

Speaking while flagging off the distribution on Thursday in Akure, the Ondo state capital, Akeredolu said the distribution of the farm inputs was to encourage the food security and employment generation.

The governor, who was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Agriculture and Forestry, Olayato Aribo, said “about 50 graduate incubatees who were victims of flood disaster would be supported to mitigate their losses.

“IFAD has provided 5000 day old chicks, 280 bags of broiler starter, 280 bags of fish feeds of various sizes and 84 bags of NPK 15:15:15 fertilizer for distribution to the affected beneficiaries.

“All these are to ensure that the affected beneficiaries do not lose interest in their various chosen enterprises and also to encourage food security and employment generation. Ondo State government sincerely appreciates IFAD/LIFE-ND.”

He implored all the beneficiaries of the palliative to make judicious use of the inputs so that the effort of the donor agency would be handsomely rewarded.

The coordinator, IFAD/LIFE-ND Project in Ondo State, Olawale Ademola, while speaking,  said the essence of the farm inputs distribution was to give succour to the victims of flood across the state in order for them not to lose interest in their various enterprises.

Ademola said, “IFAD/LIFE-ND Project decided to procure the inputs through the project named Livelihood Improvement Enterprises in the Niger Delta to support, the flood victims in the state. We need to give them the support, the palliative so that they will have interest to continue farming.”

He urged the beneficiaries to use the farm inputs genuinely for the development of agriculture in the state.

Also speaking, the Technical Assistant to the National Project Coordinator, LIFE-ND Project, Bunmi Ogunleye, said the essence of the event was to ensure that inputs and palliatives that were bought to support the flood victims are properly giving to the affected beneficiaries in Ondo state.


“With these inputs we are giving them, they will be able to sustain their businesses and no less than 50 people benefited from the palliatives,” he said.

Ogunleye, however, advised the beneficiaries to ensure that they make use of the farm inputs genuinely.

One of the beneficiaries, Samuel Tinubu, commended the IFAD/LIFE-ND Project for the gesture and promised on behalf of his co-beneficiaries that they will make use of the inputs very well.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PICTORIAL EXPLAINER: How To Identify Fake New Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released security features to help identify fake new naira notes. According to CBN’s template, the Security features to look out for are the following…

Ondo Councils’ Workers Shut Down Assembly Over LG Autonomy

LOCAL government workers under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ondo, on Tuesday, stormed the State House of Assembly, threatening a showdown with the lawmakers over the signing of local government autonomy…

FG To Discontinue Cash Withdrawal From Public Accounts

The Federal Government is putting the final touches to all necessary measures to stop cash withdrawal from federal, state, and local government accounts. The Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Modibbo Hamman Tukur, revealed…

Reps Probe Crude Oil Sales Over $2.4bn Revenue Loss

The House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled plans to investigate the allegation bothering on the alleged loss of over $2.4 billion in revenue accruing from the illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil export from 2014 to date…

Emefiele/DSS Tango: Falana Asks Judiciary To Treat Civil Liberty Cases Equally

LEADING rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, on Tuesday addressed the controversial move by the nation’s secret police to arrest and detain the embattled Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele…

EDITORIAL: CBN’s New Cash Withdrawal Limits

As a follow-up to its redesign of the N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently announced a new policy that mandates deposit money banks and other financial institutions to ensure that…

You might also like
Agriculture

Buhari approved 130,040MT food from strategic reserve for interventions in 4 years…

Agriculture

Wheat farmers association president, Mohammad dies

Agriculture

FG, IOFS converge to address food security

Agriculture

FG, Ondo govt seek more collaboration on agricultural development

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More