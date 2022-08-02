Akeredolu extends enforcement of compulsory installation of CCTV in public places

Latest News
By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
enforcement of compulsory installation , Akeredolu orders dismissal of workers, We will smoke. Muslim-Muslim ticket: Ignore religion, vote competence, Akeredolu condemns attack, Akeredolu frowns on FG', Ondo govt will provide, 80 persons involved Owo , Owo attack assailants Akeredolu,We Must Deepen Our Democratic Values
Akeredolu

The Governor of Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on Tuesday, extended the enforcement of compulsory installation of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) devices in all public places in the state to September 1, 2022.

This was made known in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Mr Richard Olatunde who said the extension is sequel to appeals from churches, mosques and other public centres to enable them to put in place necessary measures as contained in the State Executive Order.

It will be recalled that the state governor, Akeredolu signed an Executive Order on June 22, 2022, mandating owners, occupiers, managers and operators of public/private institutions within Ondo State to install, use and maintain CCTV devices and other secret cameras to monitor and keep surveillance on the daily activities in their premises.

“With the one-month extension, all security agencies in the state shall enforce the Executive Order as from September 1, 2022.

Violators shall be prosecuted in accordance with Section 203 of the Criminal Code (Cap. 37) Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria.”

Akeredolu, however, reiterated his administration’s commitment to the security of lives and property of the people, describing it as a top priority.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

Akeredolu extends enforcement of compulsory installation of CCTV in public places

100% Natural Solution To Finally End Premature Ejaculation, IncreasesSmall Cucumber and Bedtime Lasting Power in 7days... CLICK HERE TO GET IT (Before It Disappears!!!)

You might also like
Latest News

UPDATE: Police repel gunmen attack on station in Ondo, as bandits kill one officer

Latest News

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Ignore religion, vote competence ― Akeredolu

Top News

FG was too quick to blame ISWAP for Owo church attack —Akeredolu

Latest News

Ondo church: Our children were hypnotised, refused to go home with us ― Parents

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More