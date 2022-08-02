The Governor of Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on Tuesday, extended the enforcement of compulsory installation of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) devices in all public places in the state to September 1, 2022.

This was made known in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Mr Richard Olatunde who said the extension is sequel to appeals from churches, mosques and other public centres to enable them to put in place necessary measures as contained in the State Executive Order.

It will be recalled that the state governor, Akeredolu signed an Executive Order on June 22, 2022, mandating owners, occupiers, managers and operators of public/private institutions within Ondo State to install, use and maintain CCTV devices and other secret cameras to monitor and keep surveillance on the daily activities in their premises.

“With the one-month extension, all security agencies in the state shall enforce the Executive Order as from September 1, 2022.

Violators shall be prosecuted in accordance with Section 203 of the Criminal Code (Cap. 37) Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria.”

Akeredolu, however, reiterated his administration’s commitment to the security of lives and property of the people, describing it as a top priority.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

Akeredolu extends enforcement of compulsory installation of CCTV in public places