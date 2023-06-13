Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo has written to the State House of Assembly informing the lawmakers of his desire to proceed on 21-day medical leave with immediate effects.

The letter of medical leave was confirmed by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Olamide Oladiji, who said the House has received the letter of medical leave from the governor.

Oladiji explained that the governor had embarked on a 21-day leave for medical treatment abroad starting from 7th of June,2023 to 6th July, 2023.

The Governor, who has directed his Deputy, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa to act as the Governor while away, has assured of his resumption on the 6th of July, 2023

The Speaker said; “According to the letter, the leave will commence on 7th of June, extends to 6th July, 2023 due to the Public Holidays on June 12 (Democracy Day) and Eid el Kabir (28th and 29th June,2023).

“The Governor had directed his Deputy, Hon.Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa to act as the Governor while away, and has assured of his resumption on the 6th of July, 2023.

The Speaker who prayed and wished the governor speedy recovery and joyful vacation described Akeredolu as a lover of peace and an apostle of rule of law.

It be recalled the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju has recently confirmed that Akeredolu was sick but said the governor was very much alive.

Ademola-Olateju in a statement signed by her, while reacting to the rumour that went viral across the country about Akeredolu had passed on, said the governor was very much alive.

The Commissioner who urged the people of the state and the country to ignore rumour about Akeredolu’s death said “We have been inundated with calls and messages concerning the state of health of the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON.

“We had chosen to ignore this wicked fabrication until it appeared that certain persons seek to draw political mileage from the disinformation.





“Though the Governor has been indisposed for some time but he has been attending to state matters and delegating functions to functionaries of the Government, when necessary. We enjoin the members of the public to ignore the rumour. Aketi is very much alive”.

