Akeredolu distributes N90m science laboratory equipment to Ondo secondary schools

No fewer than 60 selected public Secondary schools in Ondo State have benefited from the distribution of N90m science laboratory equipment and mathematics training kits distributed by the state government.

Speaking during the distribution of the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, said the distribution of the equipment and mathematics training kits, was part of his administration commitment towards improving teaching and learning methodologies of science, technology and mathematics in the state secondary schools.

Akeredolu described science and technology as a veritable instrument for meaningful development of the society in the 21st century.

He explained that the strength of any nation depends largely on its capacity to harness science and technology for social and economic development.

According to him, the realization of the critical role science and technology play in industrialization and sustainable economic development of a nation prompted his administration to procure the equipment.

The governor stressed that his administration, from inception, was determined to provide functional education and technological growth that will take the state to the forefront in the world of science and technology.

He assured that his administration will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the scientific and technological advancement of the state.

Akeredolu said: “This administration has ensured that the rich resources of this state are put into good use and maximally utilized for the general well-being of the state.

“I, therefore, urge the principals and teachers of the schools benefiting from today’s gesture to put the equipment into good use for quality assurance and optimum performances.”

While advising the students to study very hard to ensure excellent performances in their academics, he also charged officials of the ministry of education to visit the schools regularly to ensure the equipment are utilized maximally.

