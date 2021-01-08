Akeredolu constitutes committee to tackle indiscriminate waste disposal in Ondo

As part of efforts to keep Ondo State clean and check indiscriminate disposal of waste in the state, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has constituted a seven-man committee to ensure the state remains the cleanest state capital in the country.

The governor who disclosed this in a statement signed by his Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, said this must be replicated in other cities across the state.

The statement stated that the committee will be chaired by Mr Kehinde Badejo while Mr Fola Omowole will serve as Secretary.

Ojogo stated that the Committee will “oversee the management and administration of the Ondo State Waste Management Authority towards ensuring that Akure and other cities are clean at all times, pending the constitution of a Board for the Agency, in line with the law establishing it.

“To reform, revamp, restructure and review the present systems, structures and processes driving waste management service delivery in the State, with a view to, if necessary, making relevant adjustments to meet the aspirations of the present administration in the sector.”

The statement further read that the committee will also be saddled “with the responsibility of delineating the entire State Capital and as well enumerate the delineated areas in conjunction with the Private Sector Participants.

“To design sustainable waste management systems and solutions for the entire State, in both rural and urban areas.

“The Committee is also expected to co-opt other individuals, stakeholders and relevant Government Agencies to assist, where necessary.

“It is pertinent to note that the Akeredolu-led administration is committed to returning Akure, the State capital, to the enviable status it attained as the cleanest State Capital during the administration of our late Governor, Dr Olusegun Agagu prior to 2009.

“In the light of the foregoing, all inherited grey areas contained in the concession arrangement granted to ZL Global Alliance Ltd with respect to waste management in the State will be firmed up for maximum benefit to the State.

“To underscore the Government’s determination, the committee shall report directly to Mr Governor in order to avoid every needless administrative bottleneck.

“It is, therefore, only desirable that residents of the State display a high level of cooperation and understanding with the Committee as it discharges its assigned duties and mandate.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Akeredolu constitutes committee Akeredolu constitutes committee

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Akeredolu constitutes committee Akeredolu constitutes committee

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE