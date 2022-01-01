Akeredolu commutes death sentence of six convicts to life imprisonment, orders release of four inmates

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has ordered the release of four inmates serving various terms of imprisonment from the correctional centres in the state, while six convicts sentenced to death by hanging were commuted to life imprisonment.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Chairman of the State Committee on Prerogative of Mercy, Mr. Charles Titloye, who said the release of the inmates was to mark the 2022 New Year celebration.

Titiloye said the release of the inmates was in exercise of the power confered on the governor by paragraph (a) (c) and (d) of subsection (1) of section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended). The inmates were released based on report of good conducts at the correctional centres.

He said “the governor also commuted to life imprisonment the sentence of six condemned inmates who were sentenced to death by hanging by courts in the state. The governor extended his grace and mercy to another inmate sentenced to life imprisonment. He is now to spend 15 years at the correctional centre.

“The governor urged the released inmates to see their release as another opportunity to live a good life as better and reformed citizen.

“He urged the members of the public to accommodate and reintegrate them and not to descriminate against them.”