Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State will commence his medical leave on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, as a follow-up to his medical treatment.

The Chief Press Secretary to Akeredolu, who disclosed this in a statement signed by him, said the vacation would give the governor the opportunity to prioritize his health and ensure a full recovery before resuming his official duties.

He mentioned that a formal letter regarding the medical leave and a notice formally transferring power in line with the Nigerian Constitution would be transmitted to the House of Assembly.

In the absence of Governor Akeredolu, the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, will assume the responsibilities of the Governor in an acting capacity.

He stated, “Governor Akeredolu expresses his gratitude for the unwavering support and affection of the people of Ondo State. He assures them that his administration remains committed to the path of progress and prosperity for the people.

“As a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a widely respected Nigerian, Governor Akeredolu has consistently delegated power to his deputy during his annual vacations.

“This practice was observed on April 1, 2021, April 1, 2022, April 3, 2023, and July 10, 2023, when he embarked on previous vacations.”

