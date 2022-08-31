Akeredolu calls for arrest of Ademola Oloworiyibi over impersonation as Irele monarch

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Wednesday, called for the arrest and prosecution of one Mr Ademola Idowu Oloworiyibi for parading himself as the Olofun of Irele, in Irele Local Government Area of the State.

This was contained in a letter addressed to the Commissioner of Police by Akeredolu and signed by the Chief of Staff to the governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale, who maintained the state government noted that no person has been approved or appointed as the Olofun of Irele kingdom.

The government described the activities of Oloworiyibi as overreaching and illegal, adding that it is capable of causing disaffection amongst the peace-loving people of the ancient town whose consequences can be better imagined.

The letter reads: “Government has noted with deep concern, the activities of one Mr Ademola Idowu Oloworiyibi, who has been parading himself as the Olofun of Irele kingdom, in Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State.

“This impostor has not only impersonated the Olofun of Irele kingdom, but he has also arrogated to himself the powers to confer chieftaincy titles on unsuspecting beneficiaries and his lackeys/cohorts.

“The position of the State Government is that no person has been approved or appointed as the Olofun of Irele kingdom, hence the activities of Mr Ademola Idowu Oloworiyibi are not only overreaching but illegal and capable of causing disaffection amongst the peace-loving people of the ancient town which consequences can be better imagined.

“It is in the light of the foregoing, amongst others, that the Ondo State Government is ordering the arrest and prosecution of Mr Ademola Idowu Oloworiyibi.

“It is a known fact that the Ondo State Government, since the inception of our administration has maintained dignified neutrality in the selection of traditional rulers for towns and villages in the State and this is unarguably responsible for the peace the State is enjoying on chieftaincy matters.

“Consequently, the State Government will not fold its hands and watch any individual or group of Individuals disturb the peace of the State through needless and avoidable chieftaincy tussles. I attach hereto some photographs of Mr Ademola Idowu Oloworiyibi and his activities.

“While directing you to implement the directive of the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, please accept the assurances of my highest regards.”

