Akeredolu bags security award of excellence, good governance

The Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has been conferred with a prestigious Security Award of Excellence and Good Governance.

The award was conferred on the governor on Friday by a foremost pro-democracy and human rights organization, Campaign for Democracy (CD), at an event held at the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka Akure.

Speaking after presenting the prestigious award to the Governor, the CD National President, Comrade Bako Usman, especially lauded the pursuit of Governor Akeredolu to guarantee the safety and protection of human persons, particularly in Southern Nigeria, adding that the Akeredolu who is also the Chairman, Southern Governors’ Forum has dared all odds and has excelled beyond their imagination.

Usman who was represented by the Acting Deputy President, Comrade Adeniran Abduwaheed, was in the company of other National officers including Pastor Ifeanyi Odili, National General Secretary; Pastor S.O Aina, South-West Chairman; Pastor Nesta Taiwo Acting South-West Secretary; Deacon Francis Ezenma, National Administrative Secretary; Adewumi Olowoniyi, National Treasurer and Chief Falana, Ondo chairman.

The National President commended Governor Akeredolu for his courage and patriotic views on national and state issues as regards insecurity without any fear or favour even when he is of the same political family as the Federal Government, saying this is the highest level of patriotism and uprightness.

“We have painstakingly taken note that while others are busy pursuing personal agenda at the detriment of their citizens, Your Excellency busy working out a way out of this present security state of quagmire facing us collectively as a people and as a nation.

“Your doggedness and courage to speak out against all odds towards the formation of a state security outfit, “Amotekun” for the South-West which has demonstrated your ability and readiness to secure your people at this critical time are also being considered a great anti-crime initiative.

“This is because the primary responsibility of any serious government is security and welfare, and without security, no place can be decently or peacefully lived, governed or administered

“Your leadership role, not only to the Good People of Ondo State but the entire South-West where you stand as the Chairman of South-West Governors’ Forum as well as a formidable force in the country deserves accolades and recognition at this time towards aligning with you at this moment and beyond,” he added.

The President explained that Akeredolu will be the second individual to receive an award of that magnitude from the organisation since its formation 31 years ago, the first being former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“Mr Governor, we have weighed you, we have assessed you, we have consulted widely, and we have come to terms that you are worthy of such an award for you to know that we are monitoring your giant strides, especially in areas of security and infrastructure”, he stressed.

Receiving the award, Governor Akeredolu appreciated the CD National President and his team for the honour done him, even as he commended the organisation for being the social watchdog that has fought tooth and nail for the restoration of democracy in Nigeria.

Akeredolu who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Security Matters, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo, re-emphasised that the security of lives and property of the citizenry remains paramount to his administration, just as he solicited the support of relevant stakeholders to combat crimes including kidnapping, terrorism, robbery, ritual killing, assassination and all forms of criminalities in the society.

He particularly applauded the efforts of Amotekun Corps and other conventional security agencies in stemming the tide of insecurity in the state, promising to continue to give necessary support to security agencies in the state to effectively fight crimes and ensure a crime-free environment.





The Governor noted that the establishment of the Western Nigeria Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun Corps in January 2020, kick-started the ‘Zero Tolerance’ to crimes in South West region, disclosing that the fourth batch of Amotekun personnel was recently deployed across the 18 local government areas of Ondo state to further protect the lives and property of the people and reduce crime rate in the state.

“Without being immodest, this administration at inception has never shied away from the monthly subventions given to all the security agencies in Ondo state. Operational vehicles kitted with modern security gadgets were also procured and distributed on regular basis. Several hundreds of motorcycles were also procured and distributed across eighteen local government areas of the state to boost intelligence gathering.

“Recently, about 50 security vehicles equipped with modern security gadgets were procured and distributed to all security agencies in the state to boost their operational efficiency. Also, there is unity and robust synergy among security agencies including the Amotekun Corps.

“Ever since, there has been workable synergy among the leadership of the conventional security agencies and Amotekun which has brought a huge success, and also arresting crimes even before they occur,” he added.

