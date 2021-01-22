Akeredolu approves massive recruitment for Amotekun

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Friday approved massive recruitment into the state Security Network codenamed “Amotekun Corps”.

The recruitment which is the second batch since the establishment of the security outfit is part of the efforts of the governor to beef up the operation of the security outfit in fulfilment of its mandate as contained in the Ondo State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps Law 2020.

Akeredolu’s approval for the recruitment of more men into the outfit was contained in a memo signed by Secretary of the Security outfit, Mr Lanre Amuda, on behalf of the State Amotekun Commander, Mr Adetunji Delete.

According to a memo, the categories of officers to be recruited included regular officers, intelligence Corps and volunteers, while the memo urged interested applicants to apply and obtain from the agency.

The memo stated that “Interested and suitable applicants must be from 20 to 70 years while they must possess at least, the first school leaving certificate.

“The applicants must also be medically and psychologically balanced with good character and good working knowledge of the immediate locality.”

It stated further that “Interested candidates have been directed to obtain the recruitment form from the agency website at www.ondoamotekun.org.ng.

According to a memo, submission of forms and screening of candidates will open from Wednesday 27th January to Monday, 8th February 2021.

Akeredolu had hinted last December that his administration would recruit more eligible personnel into the Amotekun corps as part of his efforts to stem the tide of kidnapping and other criminal activities in the state.

