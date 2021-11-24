Akarigbo, Olu of Ilaro bag doctorate as TASUED holds 12th convocation

The Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remo land, Oba Babatunde Ajayi; and Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewa land, Oba Kehinde Gbadewole Olugbenle, are among dignitaries to be conferred with the honorary doctorate of the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ogun State, during the grand finale of its 12th convocation ceremonies scheduled for Sunday, November 28, 2021.

This was disclosed by the acting vice-chancellor of the institution, Professor Oluwole Banjo, at a press briefing on Tuesday to highlight the activities lined up for the convocation ceremonies which began on Sunday 21, 2021.

Also, Professor Banjo said that the Chief Executive Officer of Airtel, Mr Segun Ogunsanya, who is expected to deliver the Convocation Lecture, will also be honoured at the event, at which the governor of Ogun State and visitor to the institution, Prince Dapo Abiodun, will be the Special Guest of Honour.

According to the vice-chancellor, a total of 3,385 undergraduate students will be graduating, 50 with First Class; 1,409 with Second Class (upper division); 2,159 with Second Class lower division; 266 with Third Class, and one with Pass.

Out of 283 part-time students graduating, one will be conferred with a first class degree; 92 in Second Class upper-division; 10 in Second Class lower division and 10 in Third Class.

Four hundred and eighty-three (483) will graduate in the postgraduate category.

The convocation ceremonies started with a Church Service on Sunday, November 21; followed on Monday with Health Walk; Tuesday, Press Conference.

There will be Drama and Exhibition on Wednesday (today); Vice Chancellor’s football competition final on Thursday; Alumni Cocktail on Friday; convocation ceremony for first degrees on Saturday, and be rounded off on Sunday (November 28) with convocation for postgraduate students and award of doctorates.

Professor Banjo had said earlier that all the programmes of the university are fully accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

