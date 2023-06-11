Laolu Akande’s tweet in support of the suspension of the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, is not only commendable but also a reflection of Akande’s forthrightness and honesty. That is the thinking of Dayo Akintobi, a renowned public affairs analyst who is giving a thumbs-up to Akande’s concurrence with the CBN Governor’s suspension.

Akande, who served as an aide in the immediate past administration, took to Twitter to express his support for the decision to suspend Emefiele, stating that it was about time the CBN Governor was relieved of his duties pending an investigation into allegations of numerous infractions levelled against him.

In his tweets, Akande made it clear that beaming a searchlight on Emefiele is not about political leanings, but rather about integrity in public office and about putting the well-being of the Nigerian people above all other considerations.

The former Special Assistant highlighted the CBN Governor’s misdeeds and misdemeanors which caused colossal damage to the apex bank and the country’s economy, all to the detriment of the Nigerian people.

In his tweet, Akande said the CBN cashless policy which visited much hardship on Nigerians was not even Emefiele’s worst sin, rather the reckless and pervasive corruption in the dual foreign exchange policy and accompanying arbitrage that was a hallmark of the CBN under Emefiele’s leadership, caused the greatest damage.

Akande’s statement is all the more telling in light of the fact that his then-boss had spoken in support of the CBN’s cashless policy on the basis of it being implemented in an effective and rightful manner. Akande’s indictment of Emefiele is in part due to his failure to “effectively and rightfully” implement said policy.

Akintobi commended Akande’s courage in speaking out against Emefiele’s actions, especially as it is coming from someone who served in the same administration as the CBN Governor.

According to Akintobi, the tweet is a reminder of the importance of integrity and accountability in public office. It is only by speaking out against corrupt practices and calling for accountability that we can build a better Nigeria. The country needs more people like Akande who are not afraid to own up to the truth even if it opens them up to criticism of closing the stable door after the horse has bolted.

Dayo Akintobi writes from Lagos. Nigeria

Note: This article is (without any alteration to its original form) completely an opinion of the writer and does not convey or represent the thoughts of, or a shared belief with NIGERIAN TRIBUNE.

