Akamkpa community in C’River decries Kwa falls’ neglect

Indigenes of Anegeje community in Akamkpa, Cross River State, have decried the abandonment of Kwa falls, one of the tourist attractions in the state.

This is coming 15 years after the former governor, Donald Duke, made the falls a recognised tourist attraction site.

The Kwa falls had been one of the best water falls in the state and used to be at its peak of attraction during the Governor Duke’s administration, but reverse is the case now.

Speaking to the Nigerian Tribune in Calabar, Mr. Effiong Patrick, said despite plans and funds invested in the falls by Duke’s administration and subsequent renovation of the area by his predecessors, Kwa falls had been abandoned.

“I went to the Kwa falls two Sundays ago. The place has been dormant and abandoned. The tourism site is dormant. Both the state government and the host community are not helping matters.

“The only person I saw there was a man who works as a gardener. If that place was harnessed, it would have generated revenue to both the government and community.

“The former governor (Duke) hosted Miss World pageantry event here but since 2007, nothing is happening here.

“The site is not taken care of. As we speak, the roof of the buildings had been removed. We learnt that the place was contracted out sometime ago for renovation but it was later abandoned,” Patrick said.

However, the main point of attraction in the site is the Water falls, the natural water still flows and falls up till now.

“The state government should bring commercial activities to the place so as to boost the internally generated revenue of the state,” Patrick advised.

