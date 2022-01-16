Akala, Olubadan, Soun’s death: Trying moment for Makinde ― Ex-Oyo PDP Chair

The deaths of former governor of the state, Chief Adebayo Alao Akala, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Soliu Akanmu Adetunji, and the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, have been described as a big challenge to the governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde.

This was said by the former Chairman of Oyo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha, in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan.

Mustapha hinted that it will take the grace of God for the governor to navigate the period of loss of notable traditional rulers and the former governor who he described as a quintessential politician.

He consoled the governor and the people of the state on the deaths and prayed that God will give the families the fortitude to bear the losses.

“The shocking news of the demise of His Excellency, Chief Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala was initially received by me with a ‘no it can’t be’ stance. Until it was officially confirmed. Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala, my bosom age-long friend and political leader, is a generous, experienced, determined and committed grassroots politician.

“The overall development of Oyo State is always his concern with his popular and successful 13-point agenda. He is a rare gem. He ruled Oyo State as the Executive Governor, under our great party-PDP, with a remarkable difference, which makes the good people of Oyo State know the exact meaning of good governance and self-determination. This gave him the popular accolades- OYATO GOVERNOR.

“His wealth of administrative and political experience is God’s gift and well built. He is a real human manager, a lover of all who is loved by all. He always derives joy in people’s happiness and building people. Dr Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala, the Agba Akin of Iseyinland shall be greatly missed.

“This is really a trying period for our governor over these losses, these figures were major movers and shakers of Oyo State before their demise, the late Olubadan and Soun were prominent Obas that have contributed so much to the success story of the present administration in Oyo State as well as the growth in their respective domains, we shall continue to pray for the governor to be granted the fortitude to bear the loss.”

