Akabogu vows to replicate NYSC feat, end abuse of NSITF funds 

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Dr Michael Akabogu, has expressed determination to discharge his duties and responsibilities, as well as ensure the Fund is elevated to a pedestal where it is immune from all forms of corruption.

He revealed that his focus is to entrench efficiency and effectiveness in the operations of the Fund while adding that he would not be deterred by what he described as sponsored articles by persons who are looking for loopholes to get him out of office because of his efforts to block and end the mismanagement of NSITF funds.

In a press statement made available to journalists in Abuja, Akabogu hinted that Nigerians would be shocked the day he reveals the reasons those he described as “buccaneers” are using trumped up allegations on the National Youth Service to malign his credibility.

He said, “What is happening today is that these buccaneer looters who present themselves as contractors and their collaborators inside the NSITF, who are bitter that Akabogu stands in their way, are desperate to ease me out by scandalising my name in the media so as to continue the looting.”

Dr Akabogu said his biggest advantage is that having been a staff of the agency, he knows where the problems are, where the loopholes have been and how to plug them.

“In 2021, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, recommended me and other members of the present management team to the president as officers who are capable of leading the fund, reform it and stop the massive looting that had become synonymous with NSITF.

“Our biggest advantage is that having been staff of the agency, we know where the problems are, where the loopholes have been and how to plug them.





“I am happy I have faithfully discharged my duties to the NSITF in line with the mandate given to us by Mr President,” he said.