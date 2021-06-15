Akabogu is eminently qualified to head NSITF —Wogu, former Labour Minister

A former Minister of Labour and Employment, Chief Emeka Wogu, has declared that the newly appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Dr Michael Akabogu, is eminently qualified to occupy that position, going by his academic qualifications, experience on the job and about the NSITF, as well as his integrity and determination.

Chief Wogu, who spoke with Nigerian Tribune in Abuja, said he could vouch for the new NSITF MD, noting that he had the integrity, honesty and determination to change the way things had been done in the agency in the immediate past.

Besides, the immediate past Minister of Labour said Akabogu had been around in the ministry for a while and had served in different capacities and seen everything about the NSITF when he worked with him.

The new NSITF boss worked as the Technical Adviser to Chief Wogu when he (Wogu) was the Minister of Labour and Employment.

He pointed out that Akabogu had the full knowledge of NSITF, and knew the inherent problems and where the banana peels were.

Chief Wogu said: “Dr Michael Akabogu is eminently qualified to occupy that position. He has been around in the ministry, served in different capacities and qualified educationally, by experience and everything.

“I believe he would be able to turn around that parastatal for good because he saw everything right from the time he worked with me. He knew the inherent problems in the NSITF.

“In fact, I got him involved in working on so many documents pertaining to that institution, including getting it (NSITF) into the constitution. It was during my tenure that we got NSITF to be part of the constitution, it was an amendment, one of the successful amendments.

“So, Akabogu was an integral part of it, he has a good knowledge of it and not approximate knowledge, full knowledge of what took place. So, he is in a good position to make it work and turn around that agency.

“He knows where the banana peels are, and he is somebody I can vouch for, he has the integrity, honesty and determination to change the way things have been done and I wish him well and I have the confidence that he will succeed.”

While advising him, Wogu said, “he is going to step into areas where the angels trekked, he is going to step into a very difficult terrain but he would succeed. I am very sure of it by the grace of God.”

Going further on his character, the former minister said Akabogu “is quite opinionated and self-confident, he is of great integrity and character.”

