Popular South African rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, popularly called AKA was on Friday night, shot to death in a shooting at a popular night spot on Durban’s Florida Road.

Who is AKA?

AKA was born on 28th January 1988. He was born and raised in Cape Town, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

Education

The 35-year-old went to St John’s College, Johannesburg, for his education.

His other names are AKA, SupaMega, and Bhovamania.

Album

The songwriter gained recognition after releasing his single “Victory Lap” from his debut studio album, Altar Ego (2010).

AKA’s second album, Levels, was released on June 30th, 2014, and it was supported by four hit singles: “Jealousy”, “Kontrol” (featuring Da L.E.S), “Congratulate”, and “Run Jozi (Godly)” (featuring KO and Yanga). The album was a huge success, being certified platinum in 2014 and double platinum in 2018 by the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA).

In December 2016, AKA released the lead single “The World is Yours” from his future third album. However, due to delays in its release, he instead chose to collaborate with Anatii on the album Be Careful What You Wish For. The album was met with positive reviews from critics and was released on July 28th, 2017. It was supported by three hit singles: “10 Fingers”, “Don’t Forget To Pray”, and “Holy Mountain”.

Marital life





At the time of his death, he was not married, however, he had several high-profile relationships during his career. He began dating DJ Zinhle in 2014, and the couple welcomed a daughter, Kairo Olwethu Forbes, in 2015.

However, their relationship was short-lived, as they split after Forbes was alleged to have cheated on Zinhle with television presenter Bonang Matheba. The rapper and Matheba later declared their relationship in 2016, but they too eventually split in 2017.

AKA and Zinhle rekindled their relationship in 2018 but broke up again the following year. In 2021, AKA announced his engagement to girlfriend Nelli Tembe, but she tragically passed away after a fall from a hotel in Cape Town.

He won many musical awards to his credit