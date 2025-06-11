Ajimobi’s wife mourns Pa Ajadi’s passage

• as Oyo Speaker mourns Amb Ibironke Adefope

Wife of the former Governor of Oyo State and President of the Senator Abiola Ajimobi Foundation (SAAF), Dr (Mrs) Florence Ajimobi has expressed grief over the passage of Chief Lamidi Ajadi.

She said his death was a great personal loss to her and the Ajimobi family, describing him as a father figure and a major supporter.

In a condolence message, Ajimobi said his death, though at a ripe old age left her shaken, evoking painful memories of her own losses.

The condolence message reads: “It is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that I extend my deepest condolences on the passing of Chief Lamidi Ajadi. The news of his transition has left me deeply shaken, evoking painful memories of my losses—my beloved husband, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, and our cherished daughter, Mrs. Bisola Kola-Daisi.

In these moments of grief, I intimately understand the anguish of losing a pillar of the family and community. Chief Ajadi’s departure is not just a personal loss to his loved ones but a void in the tapestry of our society.

“Chief Ajadi exemplified great virtues such as integrity, generosity, and unwavering commitment to community development. His life mirrored the essence of leadership—selfless service and dedication to uplifting others. As a business leader and custodian of our cultural heritage, he championed progress while preserving the values that bind us as a people.

“Many sought his counsel, his wisdom a beacon in times of uncertainty. Like my late husband, who transformed Oyo State’s infrastructure and governance, Chief Ajadi leaves a legacy etched in tangible and spiritual contributions to our land.

“To his family, I say, your pain is shared by all of us who saw him as a father figure. The loss of a patriarch is an irreplaceable fracture, and my prayers are with you as you navigate this darkness. Draw strength from cherished memories—his wisdom, guidance, and the love he bestowed. As I have learned through my own journey, grief may bend us, but it cannot break the resilience instilled by a life well-lived.

“In this time of mourning, I urge unity. Let us honor Baba by embodying his spirit of compassion. Support one another, uphold his vision for our community, and perpetuate his kindness through acts of service. To his children and grandchildren, remember that his legacy lives in your actions.

“May Almighty Allah grant Baba Aljannah Firdaus. May He comfort all the bereaved and grant them the fortitude to bear this loss”.

Similarly, the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, also expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Nigerian High Commissioner to Zambia, Amb. Ibironke Adefope, described her demise as a profound loss to the state and the nation.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Hon. Ogundoyin extolled Adefope’s exemplary life, highlighting her immense contributions to diplomacy, governance, and community service.

“Ambassador Ibironke Adefope was a distinguished stateswoman, a pillar of wisdom, and a beacon of excellence. Her impact on Oyo State and Nigeria at large cannot be overstated. She dedicated her life to the service of our great nation, upholding values of integrity, diligence, and patriotism,”Hon. Ogundoyin stated.