John Oboh, popular as ‘Mighty Mouse’, the legendary music producer who created the Ajegunle rhythm in the 90s, is dead.

The legendary music producer died on Monday after a protracted illness in Lagos.

The King and creator of Agegunle genre music battled with cancer He passed on today according to sources. He produced the likes of daddy shoki, daddy fresh his studio jahoha studios, the first of its kind in Aj went on to produce babafryo, danfo drivers, African china etc. Every attempt to reach his family has been impossible. His sister, the former ADC Edo 2020, governorship candidate and the current ADC national publicity secretary is not reachable as well to confirm the news

According to a close family member, who confirmed his death in an exclusive chat, the Music producer was diagnosed with a suspected cancer illness.

The close family member revealed that after being diagnosed, he underwent a series of treatments over the years, yet his health condition continued to deteriorate, which culminated in his eventual death on Monday.

He succumbed to complications related to cancer, an ailment he had valiantly battled for several years. He approached this challenging journey with the same grace, resilience, and unwavering spirit that characterised his creativity. His courage in the face of adversity served as an inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing him. His creativity spoke volume.