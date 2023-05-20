The Vice-Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, Professor Timothy Adebayo, on Friday said the university will not tolerate any form of immoral conduct among students or bend the rule for anyone found guilty of immoral practices.

In a speech he delivered at the matriculation ceremony for new students of the university, Adebayo said he acknowledged the sacrifices of parents who have decided to expose their children to global academic climates by enlisting them at the school.

At the event were the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof Muyiwa Popoola; the Registrar, Dr Jadesola Babatola, deans of faculties and principal officers in the university.

The VC said, “ACU frowns severely at any form of misconduct. There are stern measures taken against students who engage in the slightest form of examination malpractice. Also, sexual immorality and any other shades of deviant behaviours are not tolerated in the university. The university frowns at indecent dressing, and strict actions are taken against erring students.”

He stated that the school admitted more than 1200 students in 11 faculties and various disciplines for the 2022/2023 academic year. He added that the school will not relent in its effort to produce graduates that are intellectually and morally sophisticated to meet up with the demands of the global market.

He said, “ACU promotes the culture of hard-work, dedication and spiritual development. Students are exposed to the enormous intellectual tasks that will make them fit for healthy competitions in the global academic community and other realities of life.

“In line with contemporary global scholarship, ACU continues to promote practical knowledge that facilitates the students’ self-reliance and prepares them as problems solvers.”

The VC said that the students, like past intakes, will be exposed to both entrepreneurial education and vocational training in 17 different skills including electrical works and wiring, auto mechanical work, metal works and welding, wood works and carpentry, masonry and block making from their first year.

While highlighting the importance of stable academic calendar for the future of the students, Adebayo assured parents and students that the university’s staff work hard to adhere strictly to the school calendar.

“With the support and cooperation of all staff, the academic calendar has remained stable and uninterrupted. I can assure our students that realistically, they have come to a refined academic community for innovative scholarship where Godly intellectuals are raised,” he said.

At the event, the Dean, Faculty of Humanities, Prof George Lasebikan, advised the students on self-belief, focus and being positive.





