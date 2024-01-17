Ajayi Crowther University has expressed its sympathy with Oyo State government and people of the state over the explosion that claimed lives and property of people on Tuesday in Ibadan.

In a statement signed by the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Timothy Adebayo, the university expressed deep shock and sorrow over the tragic explosion, while also sympathising with victims of the unfortunate incident.

The statement read, “The university community extends heartfelt condolences to the state government, families and friends of those affected by this unimaginable loss.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.

“We urge everyone to come together in solidarity, offering support and comfort to those grieving.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the affected families, and we join the wider community in mourning this heartbreaking loss.

“With a commitment to fostering a safe and nurturing environment, the university stands in solidarity with the Oyo State community during this difficult time.”

It will be recalled that an explosion occured in Bodija area of Ibadan late on Tuesday, with it’s devastating effect felt across the city.