The management of Ajayi Crowther University (ACU) has expelled some students of the institution who were involved in a fight that led to the death of a fellow student.

The expulsion was made known by the management on Saturday.

The University stated that contrary to what has been trending, cultism is non-existent in the institution, just as it stressed its zero tolerance for any sort of anti-societal vices and misconduct.

The university also emphasised that the expelled students did not belong to any cult group.

Sunday Tribune learned that what actually happened was the allegation against the deceased that he stole a mobile telephone.

However, instead of reporting the issue to the University management, the expelled students reportedly threw caution to the winds, leading to the unfortunate death of the student.

In addition to the expulsion, the University has handed all the students involved over to detectives in Oyo State Police Command for investigation.

It also gave the assurance that justice would be served.

“The University remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring a safe, conducive, peaceful, and godly atmosphere for learning,” it was further said.

