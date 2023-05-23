The Vice Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, Prof. Timothy Adebayo, has congratulated the Bishop of Ibadan Diocese of ( Anglican Communion), Most Rev Dr. Joseph Akinfenwa, who turns 67 on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

A statement issued by the Registrar of the University, Dr. Jadesola Babatola, on behalf of the Vice Chancellor, extolled the virtues of the Bishop, who is the Visitor to the University.

The VC noted that the University is enjoying the guidance provided by the Visitor, while also highlighting the phases which the University passed through to reach its present status.

Part of the release stated that “The University is gladdened and blessed to have a pious, formidable, accomplished and dignified personality of your stature and Church ministry in the ivory tower.

“Indeed, the Board of Trustees, Governing Council and management of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo which you serve as the Visitor, appreciate your association and pioneering roles in the University while enjoying the wisdom and guide flowing from your ecclesiastical jurisdiction and God-given talents with proof of divine grace, humility and unblemished record of service.

“As a flagship of Nigerian mission schools and teachers’ college under the aegis of famous St. Andrew’s College, Oyo that transformed into the premier top-class Anglican institution in the tropics, we gladly celebrate your 67th birthday anniversary.

Born on May 24, 1956 in Zaria, Akinfenwa attended Ahmadu Bello University and holds a Diploma in Theology from St. Francis Assisi Theological College, Wusasa, Zaria. He also has a Masters and PhD degrees from the University of Ilorin.

He was ordained a priest in 1986 at St Michael’s Cathedral, Kaduna, and became the Archdeacon of the church in 1994. On January 6, 1998, he was consecrated Bishop of Sokoto before being translated to Bishop of Ibadan in April 2000.

In 2003, he became the first Archbishop of Ibadan and completed two terms in office in 2013. At different occasions, Akinfenwa has often demonstrated his commitment to the development of Ajayi Crowther University.