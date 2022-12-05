Ajayi Crowther University to honour Makinde, Wike, Sanwo-Olu at 14th convocation ceremony

The Management of Ajayi Crowther University (ACU), Oyo Town will on Friday, December 9, 2022, confer honorary degrees on Governors of Oyo, Rivers and Lagos States, Seyi Makinde, Nyesom Wike and Babajide Sanwo-Olu respectively during the institution’s 14th convocation ceremony.

ACU Vice Chancellor, Prof Timothy Adebayo revealed this during a press conference heralding the convocation ceremony at the university campus on Monday.

During the press conference, Prof Adebayo revealed that a total of 1,547 students of the institution will bag bachelor of science degrees including 41 graduates with first-class honours on Thursday, December 8.

He also noted that 583 postgraduate students including 35 master’s degree holders will be honoured by the university for satisfying the university’s academic requirements laid down by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Adebayo also stated that one of the graduates, Victor Adetunji from the law faculty also bagged the first class in the final Law School Examination while seven others got second-class upper grades.

“The quality of the research outputs demonstrated through the doctoral theses of the PhD graduates further underscores the fact that Ajayi Crowther University is made up of highly experienced and internationally acclaimed scholars, who are exposed to contemporary thoughts in global scholarships.

“Here, we do not undermine quality and ethical standards in research. By implication, we have successfully produced PhD holders that can conveniently compete with their contemporaries across the globe.

“With the quality and quantity of PhDs at this convocation, it is evident that we are growing geometrically as a university both in excellent scholarship and in population. We have been able to put the university on this journey to greatness and we will always improve, by sustaining excellence and ethical traditions,” he said.

For the umpteenth time, Adebayo also called on the Federal Government to allow private universities to draw from the various grants and subventions released by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to aid even development across the nation’s tertiary institutions.

He also appealed to the FG to complete the Oyo-Ogbomoso section of the Ibadan-Ilorin road which is presently in a state of despair.

He added: “I wish to highlight some of our very pressing needs as a university. In order to sustain the global standard of an academic climate, the following items and facilities are needed: We need adequate funds in order to keep our Offa Meta and other campuses more functional.

“We are in urgent need to have faculty buildings with state-of-the-art functionalities. The university seeks the endowment of Professorial Chairs by well-meaning and spirited Nigerians and corporate bodies.

“There is a dire need for our own University Undergraduate Male Halls of Residence. We need funds and building donations towards establishing a College of Medicine at our University.”

The VC also reeled out the management’s achievements in the last year including the construction of a block of multipurpose lecture halls, a civil engineering workshop centre, a new cafeteria at the Offa Meta campus, equipping the Medical Science and Nursing Laboratories as well as the Imaging Laboratory Complex of the Radiography and Radiation Science programme.





