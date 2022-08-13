Ajase Ipo clash: Fulani calls for justice over recorded deaths

As normalcy returns to the Kara market area in Ajase Ipo in the Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State after a security breach that claimed four lives on Friday, Fulani residents of the area have called on the state government, as well as law enforcement agencies in the state, to bring perpetrators of the crisis to justice.

It is recalled that Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) members in a convoy of about 20 vehicles, believed to have been coming from Osogbo, Osun State, were passing through the Kara market where a cow being led across the road by its handler broke the side mirror of one of the OPC vehicles, resulting in an argument that eventually escalated into an exchange of gunfire by both the OPC members and the cow dealers in the market.

The state police command later confirmed that four persons lost their lives as guns and dangerous weapons were used by the groups in the crisis.

Speaking with Tribune Online in Ajase Ipo on Saturday, the son of the Sarkin Fulani in the area, Abdulahi Idris, claimed that the four victims of the clash were his people.

He said that the police should fish out those behind the killing for prosecution in a court of law.

Meanwhile, the state police command was yet to respond to questions on whether any arrests had been made, as efforts to get the PPRO to speak on the matter were futile.

However, in a statement by the Kwara State police command late Friday night, it informed people of the state, especially those traversing along Ilorin-Ajase Ipo-Offa road, that normalcy had been restored and the road cleared of every barrier created as a result of the clash.

“Information received by Ajase-Ipo Divisional Police headquarters was to the effect that some OPC members in a convoy of about twenty vehicles believed to have been coming from Oshogbo, Osun state, were passing through the Kara market where a cow being led across the road by its handler broke the side mirror of one of the OPC vehicles, which resulted in an argument that eventually escalated into an exchange of gunfire by both the OPC members and the cow dealers in the market. Four lifeless bodies of unidentified persons were recovered at the scene.

“The immediate deployment of detachments of policemen and teams of conventional policemen to the scene by the Commissioner of police, Kwara State Police Command, CP Tuesday Assayomo psc prevented the escalation and killings of more people.

“Meanwhile, the four unidentified dead bodies have been evacuated from the scene and deposited at the UITH mortuary; the injured have been taken to the hospital in Ajase-Ipo for medical treatment; and policemen have been stationed at the scene to prevent further breakdown of law and order.





“The Ajase Ipo Offa road is now clear for movement of goods and services. Therefore, any person who still goes there to cause lawlessness would be arrested and charged in court.

“The CP, therefore, advises that law-abiding citizens in the area and commuters should go about their lawful businesses without any fear of attack or harassment.”

