Social Democratic Party candidate in last November governorship candidate in Kogi State, Murtala Ajaka, has commended the Federal Government, the Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu over the successful rescue of students kidnapped from Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

Governor Sani in a statement at the weekend announced the release of the 287 students.

Reacting through a statement he signed on Monday, Alhaji Ajaka who called on Nigerians to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in its onslaughts against bandits and terror gangs said the rescue of the students was a milestone in recent efforts of the federal government.

He noted that it would go a long way in convincing cynical Nigerians about the ability of our security forces and the intelligence community to successfully grapple with and conclusively vanquish the menace of hydra-headed insecurity and widespread violent criminality in the country over the past couple of years.

Following the successful rescue of the school pupils who were abducted from a school in Kuriga, Kaduna state, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 election, Alhaji Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, has emphasized the need for Nigerians to eschew sentiments and shun hatred for one another.

The SDP candidate maintained that no nation could attain meaningful development without peace, stability, equity and justice.

“Conclusively, I enjoin all Nigerians to eschew divisive sentiments, shun hatred for one another and support the administration of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu in the decisive, epic and terminal onslaught against violent and non-state antagonists of the Nigerian State. This call has become urgent and necessary in view of the fact that the nation cannot register meaningful development without peace, stability, equity and justice.”

While commending the President, Kaduna state governor, the security agencies and other stakeholders, Ajaka said: “The credit for this breakthrough deservedly rests in the bosom of Mr. President, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, GCFR whose prodigious and strategic re-modelling, planning and mobilisation of the security architecture in Nigeria is fast yielding the overall desired outcomes of safety and overwhelming restoration of confidence in the minds and spirits of Nigerians.

ALSO READ: Kaduna schoolchildren: We want our kids back to school- Parent

“I, therefore, write to congratulate Mr President, the National Security Adviser (NSA), the Governor of Kaduna State, the Service Chiefs of our Armed Forces, The Inspector General of Police, the Director General of the Department of State Services, the patriotic media organisations, proud volunteers, fearless informants and the traditional institutions for all their swift synergistic collaborations that birthed this successful rescue operation.

“I therefore, salute Mr. President for being a listening leader whose altruistic foresight of a new Nigeria and the astute strategies for the realisation thereof are squarely anchored on self-sacrifice, unwhittled faith in God, spartan discipline and the spirit of cooperation amongst all Nigerians and our nation’s institutions. Evidently, the planning and operational synergy between our various security agencies constitute the substratum of the subject endeavour that we celebrate today.”