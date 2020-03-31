Ajah land dispute: Chieftaincy family appeals to Lagos govt to intervene

The Omomunmi Oja Chieftaincy family of Oko Egan Alapa village in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State has appealed to the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Inspector General of Police to come to their aid over relentless harassment by men of the Police Force allegedly attached to Zone 2 headquarters Onikan, Lagos.

Members of the family had through the head of the family, Baale Wasiu Shitta, made allegations that the police acting under the directive of the Registered Trustees of Ajah Community Development Association have taken peace away from their community because some people want to take their ancestral land from them.

According to the family head, 14 armed policemen allegedly from AIG Monitoring Zone 2, Onikan Lagos recently stormed the community thereby creating panic and had destroyed their properties including their ancestral shrine as well as their farms.

The family claimed that they are the owner of approximately 58 acres of land with plan number LA/237/2007/107 A & B drawn by surveyor W. Adeniyi, alleging further that they were threatened by uniformed officers to vacate their family land and allow the Ajah Community Development Association take over their land or face arrest

They added that the land in dispute is subject of litigation in suit No- EPD/7325/LMW/2018 between Chief Wasiu Shitta and Another Vs Registered Trustees of Ajah Community Development Association, Governor of Lagos State and the Attorney General and the matter is pending before Justice Ganiyu Safari of the Lagos High Court, Epe division.

The family accused the police of using trumped-up criminal allegations against them yet they refused to charge them to court, adding that, “this is one of the spurious instruments used by the police under trumped-up criminal allegations which they refuse to charge to Court but intermeddled in an ongoing civil case pending before Hon Justice Safari of High Court Epe’.’

They added that “these wanton displays of naked power, needless attack and violent conduct must be discouraged. The Inspector-General of Police should send a clear signal that the law abhors same,” urging the Inspector General of Police to call to order the policemen who are on illegal duty on land dispute which is already before a court of competent jurisdiction.

The family stated that they became cease of the land in dispute through their progenitor named Oja, who was a great hunter that migrated from Iwo in the present Osun state around 1714.

