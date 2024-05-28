PRESIDENT of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, has asked the national leadership of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) to come up with an action plan and collaborate with the Congress to fight for the welfare of journalists in the country.

Ajaero also expressed displeasure over the recent and incessant arrest of journalists by state forces without adherence to the rule of law.

The NLC president further decried non-payment of salaries of journalists in Nigeria by owners of media organisations, describing the development as pathetic and disheartening that requires action by the government and all stakeholders.

He pointed out that the journalism profession is important to the survival of Nigeria and its development, therefore, its practitioners should not be treated like slaves.

Ajaero said, “We cannot allow the continued disrespect of journalists and the journalism profession by people who established media organisations. Therefore, I came here to appeal to the leadership of the NUJ to work together with us to fight for the welfare of journalists in the country.

“The recent arrest of journalists by state security forces arbitrarily is another thing we should resist. Journalists are very important to the existence and growth and survival of any country in the world. The work journalists do contributes immensely to the development and security of a country, especially Nigeria. So it is high time the men of pen pushers are treated right in this country.”

In his reaction, the National President of the NUJ, Comrade Chris Isiguzo, called on the leadership of NLC to come to the aid of journalists against the incessant abduction of newsmen in the country.

He noted that the issue of journalists’ welfare has been a challenge for then NUJ leadership for years. He said the suffering and dehumanisation of journalists in the country should not be overlooked by NLC and other stakeholders.

Isiguzo went on to speak about the union’s effort to restructure the profession in the country in collaboration with stakeholders.

