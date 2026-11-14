Ajadi, Oyo ALGON boss, others visit collapsed Oloya Bridge, donate N5m

Allied Peoples Movement (APM) senatorial candidate for Oyo Central Senatorial District in the 2027 general elections, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo; the Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Oyo and Executive Chairman of Egbeda Local Government, Hon. Sikiru Oyedele Sanda; the lawmaker representing Egbeda State Constituency, Hon. Olasunkanmi Samson Babalola; and the Vice Chairman of Egbeda Local Government, Oladebo Ibrahim, popularly known as Simple, have jointly facilitated a ₦5 million intervention towards the reconstruction of a collapsed bridge at Ifesowopo Oloya, Onibuore, Monatan, Ibadan, Egbeda Local Government Area of the State.

The intervention followed years of hardship endured by residents after floodwaters destroyed the community’s original bridge about six years ago, forcing them to rely on an unsafe makeshift wooden structure that has exposed pedestrians, motorists and commercial motorcyclists to danger.

The APM candidates visited the community on Friday, November 13, 2026, to assess the ongoing reconstruction work and support efforts towards its completion.

Speaking during the visit, Ajadi stressed that infrastructure development was fundamental to improving people’s living conditions, warning that communities should not continue to suffer preventable accidents and loss of life due to inadequate public facilities.

He said, “Government at all levels must give greater attention to infrastructure development, particularly in communities where the absence of basic facilities exposes residents to unnecessary dangers. A bridge is not just a means of crossing from one place to another; it is an essential facility that connects people, supports economic activities and protects human lives. We must not allow preventable accidents and deaths to continue because communities lack the necessary infrastructure.”

He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting initiatives that address the immediate needs of residents, particularly projects that improve public safety and economic activities.

In his remarks, Sanda sympathised with the community over the death of a motorcycle rider reportedly involved in an accident while using the makeshift bridge, assuring residents that their concerns had received serious attention.

He said, “On behalf of Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi and Egbeda Local Government, we sympathise with the entire community over the unfortunate loss of the motorcycle rider. It is painful that our people have had to endure this kind of situation for so long. We appreciate the community members for taking the initiative to commence the project themselves, and we will not abandon them at this critical stage.”

Sanda described Ajadi as a leader committed to the welfare of the people, disclosing that the APM senatorial candidate had pledged to deploy a supervisor to monitor the project and ensure that the construction meets the required standards.

Following an assessment of the project, Sanda announced a combined donation of ₦5 million towards its reconstruction. He disclosed that Ajadi contributed ₦4 million, while Olasunkanmi donated ₦500,000 and Egbeda Local Government provided an additional ₦500,000.

Olasunkanmi also reaffirmed his commitment to supporting developmental projects that directly benefit residents of Egbeda State Constituency, while Simple joined other members of the delegation in demonstrating the local government’s support for the community.

The contributions are expected to strengthen the ongoing construction work and facilitate the completion of a durable concrete bridge that will provide safer passage for residents and other road users.

Earlier, the Central Chairman of Oloya Community, Chief Azeez Oladimeji Babalola, explained that the community comprises several zones and thousands of residential buildings, with a significant youth population.

He lamented the hardship caused by the absence of a functional bridge, disclosing that a commercial motorcyclist recently lost his life after falling from the makeshift wooden structure, while another sustained an arm injury.

According to him, despite the community’s efforts to address various developmental challenges, the bridge reconstruction remained its most pressing priority. He appealed to Ajadi and other well-meaning individuals to support the project, noting that contributions from residents and neighbouring communities had been insufficient to complete the work.

Also speaking, Engineer Ali Ahmed, a resident involved in the reconstruction project, appealed to Ajadi, Sanda and other dignitaries to support the timely completion of the work.

He said a durable concrete structure would provide a lasting solution to the transportation difficulties confronting residents while ensuring safer movement for pedestrians, motorists and commercial motorcyclists.