Entrepreneur and politician Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has joined Nigerian Muslims in the celebration of this year’s Eid-el Kabir, urging them to use the occasion to re-commit to service to their fatherland, noting that doing this would be the only way to assist the country to attain lofty heights.

He acknowledged the fact that the economy had been challenging recently but admonished Nigerians not to relent.

Ajadi, in a statement on Tuesday, while greeting Muslim faithful, urged them to continue to work hard for themselves and for the country, adding that nothing good would come easy.

According to him, what the prevailing situation required most was a collective effort in building the nation.

While urging the masses to continue to be good followers, he charged those in leadership positions not to allow the challenging conditions to persist.

“There is a saying that when the going gets tough, the tough get going. It means we should not lose hope, neither on ourselves nor on the country, no matter how difficult things could seem”.

Ajadi, who led the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Ogun state in the last elections contesting for the gubernatorial seat, said the time had come to know the true leaders of the country.

“It is in times like this that you know politicians who actually qualify to lead, not when things are good and rosy. So, I challenge our political leaders at all levels to rally round and find a way out of the challenging situations that we have found ourselves.

“Nigerians have suffered enough and need someone to bring them out of this long-suffering, and it is a challenge to all those who are holding elective and appointive positions across the country.

“Anything good in life costs time and hard work, so it is my advice that we should not lose hope. I also urge those in positions of political and economic leadership for the country to consider the masses and the suffering they are going through at this time.

“I believe that this country can be better if we all work towards that.

“I believe that the suffering that we are experiencing in the country right now is man-made and can also be corrected by man.

“Let all of us use this celebration to reflect on our actions as leaders at different levels. Let us re-commit to making this country work, and when we do this, the masses will smile again”.

Ajadi, who has usually reached out to the vulnerable in seasons like this, also urged those who have to extend some goodwill to those who do not have this, according to him, this is the way to have a fulfilling Eid celebration.

“Life is better when we can reach out to others at a time like this. So, as I appeal to the government to haste action and make the masses smile, I also appeal to individuals and organisations to rise up to the challenge of being one another’s keepers. There is no better way to celebrate the festival than this”, Ajadi added.