Aiyedatiwa’s infrastructural strides in Ondo will make history — Adegoroye

A former Minister of State for Transport, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, has commended the Ondo State Governor for delivering qualitative governance and facilitating unprecedented infrastructure development across the state.

The former minister’s commendation comes on the heels of the flag-off of the construction and dualization of the Akure-Idanre Road on Wednesday. He remarked that the real phase of infrastructural development has taken off in the state.

Adegoroye expressed delight with the current trend of infrastructural development in the state, especially in road construction, noting that the governor has exceeded the expectations of the people.

According to him, Aiyedatiwa’s practical approach to project initiation and diligent execution across the state has redefined governance and given direction to development-focused leadership.

He maintained that the commencement of the Akure-Idanre Road dualization, and the governor’s promise to complete all ongoing projects, confirms his stance against the insinuation that the state capital had been deliberately abandoned by previous administrations.

He noted that Aiyedatiwa began fulfilling his electoral promises through massive infrastructure development immediately after assuming office in February.

He acknowledged that the governor was initially distracted by political controversies during his first 14 months in office but expressed optimism that Aiyedatiwa would transform the state’s fortunes in the coming months.

The ex-minister assured the people that the governor would harness the state’s agricultural and tourism potentials to accelerate infrastructure development and socio-economic growth.

He also assured citizens that the governor was doing everything necessary to fast-track the commencement of construction of the Araromi Seaport, which he (Adegoroye) and the Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa administration secured approval for from the Federal Executive Council in 2023.

Adegoroye said:

“At the beginning of his administration in February, I assured the people that his sudden and unexpected assumption of office, following the unfortunate demise of our late leader and Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, alongside the political controversies that followed, initially slowed down government activities.

“Now, he has settled in and is ready to deliver. I have observed his focus on agricultural development and tourism, as seen in his frequent visits to Araromi seaside, which—when fully developed—will become a prime destination for tourists from across the world. It will offer a unique experience for all.

“May I add that ongoing projects such as the Akure-Oda Road, the flyover at Shagari Village Junction, and the Ijoka Road dualization—despite initial delays—must be completed in good time, along with other projects across the state.

“My joy is that, within a short period, Aiyedatiwa has begun to erase the perception among Akure residents that the state capital was deliberately neglected by past administrations. We sincerely appreciate Mr. Governor for his efforts.

“The governor is also doing everything necessary to remove any bottlenecks that may hinder the immediate development of the Araromi Seaport, which—by God’s grace—I, along with the Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa government, successfully secured Federal Executive Council approval for in 2023.

“I can assure the people of Ondo State that this single project, once completed, has the potential to transform the state’s economy and bring unprecedented prosperity to the riverine communities of our dear state.”