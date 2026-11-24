Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has called for sustained support for infrastructure development, economic reforms and continuity in governance, urging residents of Owo and Ose Local Government Areas to support President Bola Tinubu and other candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

Aiyedatiwa, who made the appeal during the flag-off of the APC’s statewide campaign in the two local government areas, highlighted the achievements of the Tinubu administration and urged voters to support the continuation of its policies and programmes.

The governor said the Federal Government had embarked on major infrastructure projects aimed at improving transportation, strengthening economic activities and connecting communities across the country.

He particularly cited the ongoing concrete road project linking Ibadan and Benin, which passes through Ondo State, describing it as one of the significant infrastructure interventions that would benefit the state and neighbouring communities when completed.

According to him, the project would improve the movement of goods and services, reduce the difficulties associated with road transportation and enhance commercial activities along the corridor.

Aiyedatiwa maintained that the Tinubu administration deserved another opportunity to consolidate its achievements, particularly in infrastructure development and other areas of national development.

He urged the people of Owo and Ose to translate their support for the APC into votes in the 2027 elections, stressing the need for party members and supporters to work together towards securing electoral victories for the president and other candidates of the party.

The governor also called for unity within the party, noting that collective commitment and grassroots mobilisation would be important in the build-up to the general elections.

A major highlight of the campaign rally was the formal recognition of Honourable Abdulghani Rotimi Arobo by Aiyedatiwa as a member of the APC.

The recognition was significant against the background of the political contest surrounding the APC ticket for the Owo/Ose Federal Constituency, which had generated attention within the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

The development also marked a moment for the party to consolidate its ranks and strengthen its structures in the constituency as preparations for the general elections gathered momentum.

Speaking with journalists at the event, Arobo expressed confidence in the leadership of the APC, saying the party was prepared for the forthcoming elections.

He said the party remained committed to its political activities and expressed optimism about its prospects, while calling on members and supporters to remain united and work towards the success of its candidates.

Arobo’s position as the APC candidate for the Owo/Ose Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives was recently affirmed by the Court of Appeal in Abuja, which upheld his candidacy ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The appellate court’s decision settled the legal contest over the party’s ticket, paving the way for Arobo to proceed as the APC candidate for the constituency.

The Owo/Ose rally is part of the APC’s statewide campaign activities aimed at taking its message to grassroots communities and mobilising support ahead of the 2027 general elections.